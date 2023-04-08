Close
Pope Skips Good Friday Procession Due To Cold Weather

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Pope skips Good Friday procession due to cold weather

Rome, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Pope Francis, who is recovering from bronchitis and last week spent three nights in the hospital, did not attend the traditional "Way of the Cross" prayer service on Good Friday, the Vatican said.

Some 20,000 people took part in the ceremony at the Colosseum in Rome, which was dedicated to victims of conflict, with a young Ukrainian and a young Russian praying for peace and brotherhood.

It was the first time that Francis, 86, has missed the annual service, which falls two days before Easter -- Christianity's most important holiday -- in the 10 years of his papacy.

"Due to the intense cold of the past days, Pope Francis will follow this evening's Way of the Cross from Casa Santa Marta, joining the prayer of those who will gather with the Diocese of Rome at the Colosseum," the Vatican said in a short statement.

Santa Marta is the Argentine pontiff's residence within the Vatican.

