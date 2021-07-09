UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Pope to lead Sunday Angelus prayer from hospital

Vatican City, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Pope Francis will lead Sunday's Angelus prayer from the Rome hospital where he is recovering from colon surgery, the Vatican said Friday.

"The Angelus will be recited from the 10th floor of the A. Gemelli University Hospital," spokesman Matteo Bruni said, adding that the 84-year-old pontiff was continuing to improve following last Sunday's operation.

Francis continues to "eat regularly" and has "resumed his work" just five days after the planned surgery for an inflammation of the colon, Bruni said in his daily update.

The Vatican had said Monday that the Argentine pontiff was expected to stay in hospital for around seven days.

Francis is in the same suite on the 10th floor of the Gemelli hospital used by Pope John Paul II -- who also lead the Angelus prayer from there in 1992, before coming to the window to wave to the faithful gathered outside.

