Pope to undergo hernia operation on Wednesday

Vatican City, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Pope Francis will undergo an operation for an abdominal hernia on Wednesday at a Rome hospital, where he is expected to stay for "several days", the Vatican said.

The 86-year-old pope, who underwent colon surgery in 2021, is suffering from a hernia which is "causing recurrent, painful and worsening" symptoms, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

It followed a brief visit to the Gemelli hospital in Rome on Tuesday, during which the Vatican said he underwent "clinical tests".

Francis led his weekly general audience as usual Wednesday, before preparing to head to the Gemelli.