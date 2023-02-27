UrduPoint.com

Pope To Visit Hungary, Meet Orban In April

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Pope to visit Hungary, meet Orban in April

Vatican City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Pope Francis will visit Hungary from April 28 to 30, where he will meet Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Vatican said Monday.

Francis, who regularly champions the rights of refugees, will sit down in Budapest with the far-right Orban, who portrays himself as the defender of Christian Europe against migrants.

The pope will also meet with poor people, young people and refugees, according to a programme released by the Vatican.

It will be the 86-year-old pope's second visit to the predominantly Catholic country in two years.

He made a one-day visit to the country in September 2021, spending just seven hours in the country to preside over a mass and meet privately with Orban.

Francis then received Orban for the first time at the Vatican a few months later, in April 2022.

During the private audience, he reportedly thanked the Hungarian leader for the protection his country offered to refugees fleeing the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

Some 34,248 Ukrainians have so far been granted refugee status in Hungary.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Poor Europe Visit Young Budapest Hungary April September Christian From Refugee

Recent Stories

Punitive measures disclosed for entities failing t ..

Punitive measures disclosed for entities failing to register Emirati employees w ..

11 minutes ago
 North Waziristan: PM pays homage to soldiers marty ..

North Waziristan: PM pays homage to soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with t ..

15 minutes ago
 e&amp; and Mastercard partner to drive an ambitiou ..

E&amp; and Mastercard partner to drive an ambitious digital future for consumers

41 minutes ago
 Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for a ..

Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for accessing knowledge with blind ..

56 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

2 hours ago
 SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in ..

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK disso ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.