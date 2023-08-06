Open Menu

Pope To Wind Up Portugal Visit With Big Outdoor Mass

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Pope to wind up Portugal visit with big outdoor Mass

Lisbon, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Pope Francis will celebrate an open-air Mass before a huge crowd on Sunday at a riverside park near Lisbon to wrap up an international jamboree of Catholic youth.

The service will take place at the Parque Tejo on the outskirts of the Portuguese capital where on Saturday night 1.5 million pilgrims attended a vigil held by the pontiff.

Many slept overnight in the park, which was built for the occasion on a former landfill site, to be there for the Mass which gets underway at 9:00 am (0800 GMT).

The weather is a concern with temperatures expected to soar to 41 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit).

Portugal's state weather agency has issued a "red" alert -- its highest level -- for Lisbon on Sunday due to the heat.

With little shade in the park, pilgrims at Saturday's vigil protected themselves from the sun with umbrellas or makeshift tents made from sheets.

The 86-year-old pope urged the crowd at the vigil to "pick themselves up" whenever they suffer a setback in life.

"Those who remain on the ground have retired from life, have lost their hopes and dreams," he added.

Drones formed the words "rise up" and "follow me" in the sky above the stage as the pope spoke.

Charlotte Bordas, a 26-year-old who came from Mont-de-Marsan in southwestern France, said she was moved to see the pope had made the trip despite his health problems.

"We see he's really tired, weakened, but he still took the time to come to see us, talk to us, and it particularly touches me to see him," she told AFP.

The Argentine pope is in increasingly fragile health, and now uses a wheelchair or walking stick to get around,.

This is his first foreign trip since he spent nine nights in hospital after undergoing hernia surgery in June.

- 'Time for everything' - Francis arrived in Portugal on Wednesday for World Youth Day, a six-day international Catholic jamboree featuring festive, cultural and religious events.

It comes as Francis attempts to galvanise young Catholics at a time when secularism and priest paedophilia scandals cause some to abandon pews in Europe.

The pope met with 13 victims of clerical abuse at the Holy See's diplomatic mission in Lisbon during his first day in Portugal.

"The meeting was held in an atmosphere of intense listening and lasted more than an hour," the Vatican said in a brief statement after.

He also met with 15 youths from war-torn Ukraine's delegation, visited a community centre in Lisbon's impoverished Serafina neighbourhood and prayed at the shrine of Fatima north of the Portuguese capital.

"The pope finds time for everything," Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, a conservative practising Catholic, told Portuguese media earlier this week.

Francis has received an enthusiastic welcome throughout his visit to the Catholic-majority country, with wellwishers lining the streets to see him go by.

World Youth Day, created in 1986 by John Paul II, is the largest Catholic gathering in the world and features a wide range of events, including concerts and prayer sessions.

This edition, initially scheduled for August 2022 but postponed because of the pandemic, will be the fourth for Francis after Rio de Janeiro in 2013, Krakow in 2016 and Panama in 2019.

Related Topics

Weather World Ukraine Europe France Visit Young Rio De Janeiro Alert Lisbon Riverside Panama Portugal SITE June August Sunday 2016 2019 Prayer Media From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

42 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

10 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

10 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

10 hours ago
 PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Kari ..

PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Karim Kundi

10 hours ago
Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine ..

Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine

11 hours ago
 Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark s ..

Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark striker

11 hours ago
 Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping te ..

Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping test stops Joshua bout

11 hours ago
 Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

11 hours ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

11 hours ago
 Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-I ..

Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous