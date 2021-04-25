UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Voices 'sadness' Over Disappearance Of 130 Migrants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Pope voices 'sadness' over disappearance of 130 migrants

Vatican City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Pope Francis Sunday voiced his "sadness" and "shame" over the fate of 130 migrants who went missing after their boat capsized in the Mediterranean.

European humanitarian group SOS Mediterranee said Thursday that ten bodies were spotted near a capsized rubber boat off the coast of Libya, which had around 130 people aboard.

"I confess to you that I am very saddened by the tragedy which once again occurred in recent days in the Mediterranean," he told the faithful gathered in Saint Peter's Square.

"Brothers and sisters, let us all ask ourselves about this umpteenth tragedy. It is a moment of shame".

"One hundred and thirty migrants died at sea, these are people, these are human lives who for two whole days have implored in vain for help, aid which did not arrive," the pontiff said.

"Let us pray for these brothers and sisters and for so many others who continue to die on these dramatic journeys.

"Let us also pray for those who can help but prefer to look in the other direction."NGOs accuse EU countries of not only failing to help migrants in danger in the Mediterranean but of hindering rescue efforts.

Over 450 migrants have perished in the Mediterranean so far this year, according to the International Organization for Migration, most attempting to reach Europe from Tunisia or Libya.

Related Topics

Europe Died Tunisia Libya Somali Shilling Sunday All From Sad

Recent Stories

UAE among top ten in 11 banking, fiscal competitiv ..

29 minutes ago

21,580 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

29 minutes ago

Sharjah Real Estate transactions record AED6.7b in ..

44 minutes ago

Latin America-bound exports of Dubai Chamber membe ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,813 new COVID-19 cases, 1,652 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.