Pope Voices Support For Virus Victims In First Livestream Prayer

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 04:40 PM

Pope voices support for virus victims in first livestream prayer

Vatican City, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Pope Francis expressed solidarity Sunday with the victims of the novel coronavirus in his first livestreamed prayer and message from the Vatican.

"I am close through prayer with the people who suffer from the current coronavirus epidemic," the 83-year-old pope said in a message recorded at the Vatican library and aired live on a screen on Saint Peter's Square before a small crowd.

