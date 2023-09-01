Pope welcomed to Mongolia, sends message of 'unity and peace' to China

Ulaanbaatar, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Pope Francis was given an exuberant welcome to Mongolia Friday on the first papal visit to the Asian nation, as he sent a message of "unity and peace" to neighbouring China in a bid to improve ties.

The 86-year-old pontiff's trip through Monday to the Buddhist-majority nation is a gesture of support for its tiny community of Catholics numbering about 1,400 -- but at the same time a strategic move to improve Vatican ties with Beijing and Moscow.

Francis arrived Friday morning local time following a nine-hour journey from Rome, greeted by a line of Mongolian honour guards in traditional blue, red and yellow attire upon his arrival, along with foreign minister Batmunkh Battsetseg.