Open Menu

Pope Welcomed To Mongolia, Sends Message Of 'unity And Peace' To China

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Pope welcomed to Mongolia, sends message of 'unity and peace' to China

Ulaanbaatar, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Pope Francis was given an exuberant welcome to Mongolia Friday on the first papal visit to the Asian nation, as he sent a message of "unity and peace" to neighbouring China in a bid to improve ties.

The 86-year-old pontiff's trip through Monday to the Buddhist-majority nation is a gesture of support for its tiny community of Catholics numbering about 1,400 -- but at the same time a strategic move to improve Vatican ties with Beijing and Moscow.

Francis arrived Friday morning local time following a nine-hour journey from Rome, greeted by a line of Mongolian honour guards in traditional blue, red and yellow attire upon his arrival, along with foreign minister Batmunkh Battsetseg.

Related Topics

Moscow China Visit Beijing Rome Same Mongolia From Asia Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi re-arrested soon after rele ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi re-arrested soon after release from jail

8 minutes ago
 Sugar increasingly unaffordable for masses as per ..

Sugar increasingly unaffordable for masses as per kg price surges to Rs180

48 minutes ago
 LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pe ..

LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

57 minutes ago
 Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ..

Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ECP: CEC

2 hours ago
 Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to ..

Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to Mahira Khan amid depression s ..

2 hours ago
 Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives ..

Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General ..

3 hours ago
OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affai ..

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Received the Consul General ..

3 hours ago
 Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

3 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

3 hours ago
 CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

3 hours ago
 Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

4 hours ago
 DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders ..

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders for action-packed sports day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous