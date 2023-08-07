Pope winds up Portugal visit with big outdoor Mass

(@FahadShabbir)

Aboard the Papal Plane, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Pope Francis celebrated an open-air Mass before an estimated 1.5 million people on Sunday at a waterside park near Lisbon, wrapping up an international jamboree of Catholic youth.

The 86-year-old spent five days in Portugal, on his first foreign trip since undergoing hernia surgery in June.

During a press conference on his flight back to Rome, Francis said his stitches had been removed but he would have to wear a support belt for two or three months.

"My health is good!" he told journalists, adding that he had resumed a "normal life".