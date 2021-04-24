UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope's Envoy Visits Mexican Town Rocked By Cartel Battle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 08:20 AM

Pope's envoy visits Mexican town rocked by cartel battle

Aguililla, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Pope Francis's ambassador to Mexico on Friday visited a Mexican town terrorized by a bloody turf war between rival drug cartels, telling residents they were not forgotten.

Hundreds of faithful lined the streets of Aguililla, a flashpoint in the violence-plagued western state of Michoacan, to greet Franco Coppola, the apostolic nuncio.

"Don't forget us. We have faith in our lord," they implored the Vatican envoy, following gun battles between rival gangs who have laid siege to their community.

On Monday, a suspected member of Jalisco New Generation, one of the country's most powerful cartels, attacked security forces in the town with an explosive-laden drone, wounding two police officers, the government said.

Coppola, who was accompanied by a security team provided by the authorities, spoke with residents to hear about their experiences with cartel violence before officiating mass.

"Please bear witness to what is happening -- the bad guys take advantage of the silence," Coppola told reporters afterward.

He said that the mission of the Catholic Church was "to be close, to be there" when people are abandoned in the face of criminal violence and the indifference of authorities.

More than 300,000 people have been murdered in Mexico since the government deployed the military to fight drug trafficking in 2006, according to authorities, who say most of the killings are linked to gang violence.

Bloodshed has increased ahead of June midterm elections that have brought a wave of murders of politicians at the hands of criminal gangs vying for influence.

Related Topics

Drone Police Mexico June Criminals Church Government

Recent Stories

UAEFA Chairman, Iraqi Youth and Sport Minister dis ..

8 hours ago

LWMC chairman visits Ramazan Bazaars

7 hours ago

Inflation goes down in first week of Ramzan

7 hours ago

Nigerian kidnappers kill 3 abducted students in es ..

7 hours ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

8 hours ago

Cyprus to Enter Strict COVID-19 Lockdown From Mond ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.