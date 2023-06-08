UrduPoint.com

Pope's First Night After Operation Goes Well: Vatican

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Pope's first night after operation goes well: Vatican

Rome, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Pope Francis, 86, spent a good first night in hospital after a hernia operation, the Vatican said Thursday, as doctors cautioned his age and health issues could affect his recovery time.

"The night went well", the press office said in a short statement, adding that further details would be provided later.

The Argentine pontiff was said to be awake and joking with his medical team Wednesday after the three-hour operation at the Gemelli hospital.

The pope, who underwent colon surgery in 2021, had been suffering from a hernia on the site of a scar from a previous surgery, doctor Sergio Alfieri told reporters Wednesday.

He was placed under general anaesthesia and the abdominal wall was repaired with a surgical mesh, Alfieri said.

All papal audiences have been cancelled until June 18 to give the pontiff time to recover.

The Vatican said the pope would stay in hospital "several days", and Alfieri, who operated on him, would not be more specific.

He said this sort of operation usually requires a stay of between five and seven days, but the pope's age and illness in March -- when he was hospitalised with a respiratory infection -- may affect his recovery time.

Italian gastrosurgeon Andrea Mazzari told AFP that "in the case of older people, full recovery can take between eight to 10 days".

Francis, who has been the leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics for a decade, has suffered increasing health issues over the past year and his hospital stays have sparked concern and fuelled speculation over his future as pontiff.

Francis' predecessor, Benedict XVI, who died in December, stepped down in 2013 due to failing health.

Related Topics

World Doctor Died Colon SITE March May June December From Billion

Recent Stories

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multi ..

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multiple cases

10 minutes ago
 Aldar launches second building at The Source

Aldar launches second building at The Source

1 hour ago
 FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for ..

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for media education

2 hours ago
 YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija ..

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija Shah in jail

3 hours ago
 Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as ..

Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as their new leader

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.