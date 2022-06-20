Vatican City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Pope Francis has fuelled the rumour mill with a postponed Africa trip and the curious timing of an upcoming meeting of cardinals -- but experts caution against assuming a resignation is nigh.

Hobbled by pain in his knee and forced to use a wheelchair in recent weeks, the 85-year-old pontiff postponed a July trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan last week.

That move, along with an unusual decision to hold a consistory to name new cardinals during the vacation month of August, triggered intense speculation about his plans for the future, including the most radical -- that he was planning to step down.

Not so fast, many say.

"In the pope's entourage, the majority of people don't really believe in the possibility of a resignation," a Vatican source told AFP.

Rumours within the insular Roman Curia -- the Catholic Church's powerful governing body -- are nothing new, and often fuelled by those with an interest, said Italian Vatican expert Marco Politi.

"These rumours are encouraged by the pope's opponents who are only eager to see Francis leave," he told AFP.