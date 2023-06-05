UrduPoint.com

Pope's Peace Envoy Visits Ukraine As Fighting Rages

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Pope's peace envoy visits Ukraine as fighting rages

Vatican City, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Pope Francis' peace envoy to Ukraine, Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, was due in Kyiv Monday for two days of talks with officials about the war with Russia, the Vatican said.

His visit comes as Russia claims it had repelled "a large-scale offensive" by Ukrainian forces in the Moscow-occupied Donetsk region.

The 67-year-old cardinal -- who hails from the Sant'Egidio Catholic Community, which specialises in diplomacy and peace efforts -- would "listen in depth to the Ukrainian authorities about possible ways to achieve a just peace," the Vatican said.

"Ukraine welcomes (the) interest of the Vatican to the bloody war, started by Russia, and (its) intentions to understand (more) deeply realities" of the situation, tweeted Ukraine's ambassador to the Vatican, Andrii Yurash.

He said he was sure "close acquaintance" with the consequences of war would "help for sure in finding appropriate answers in (the) name of (a) just peace".

Pope Francis has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine, although the Vatican's attempts to mediate in the conflict have yet to yield any results.

In the first few months after Russia invaded its neighbour in February 2022, the pope also faced criticism for not blaming Moscow explicitly.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met Francis at the Vatican in April, and invited him to visit his country.

But Vatican watchers suggest Francis is unlikely to go unless he can also travel to Russia to speak to President Vladimir Putin.

Francis revealed in March that he had offered to go to Moscow to negotiate peace, but had been rebuffed.

The pope then said in May that he had asked Zuppi to lead a peace mission.

