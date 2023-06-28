Open Menu

Pope's Ukraine Peace Envoy On Visit To Moscow

Published June 28, 2023

Vatican City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Pope Francis' peace envoy to Ukraine arrived in Moscow Tuesday for a visit, just weeks after visiting Kyiv, according to the Vatican and media reports.

It is the first trip to Moscow by a senior Vatican official since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

"On June 28 and 29, 2023, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi... accompanied by an official of the (Vatican) Secretary of State, will pay a visit to Moscow as an envoy of Pope Francis," the Vatican said on Tuesday.

"The main purpose of the initiative is to encourage gestures of humanity, which can help promote a solution to the current tragic situation and find ways to achieve a just peace." Italy's national RAI broadcaster said Zuppi arrived in Moscow just before 8pm (1700gmt).

Pope Francis asked Zuppi, the head of the Italian bishops' conference, in May "to help ease tensions" in Ukraine in the hope of facilitating peace between Kyiv and Moscow.

The 67-year-old Italian cardinal hails from the Sant'Egidio Catholic Community, which specialises in diplomacy and peace efforts.

His trip to Moscow follows a visit to Kyiv on June 5 and 6 for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who told the envoy a ceasefire would not lead to peace.

Francis, head of the worldwide Catholic Church since 2013, has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine.

In the first few months after Russia's invasion in February 2022, he faced criticism for not blaming Moscow explicitly for the conflict.

Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said recently that Zuppi's mission was not aimed at mediation, at least not yet, but sought to "favour a climate that can lead to paths of peace".

The pope hosted Zelensky at the Vatican in May, and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal a few weeks earlier.

Shmyhal invited the pope to visit Ukraine and also asked for help to return children forcibly taken to Russia.

