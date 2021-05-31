UrduPoint.com
Popov, Ewing Advance To LPGA Match-Play Finals

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 02:10 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Germany's Sophia Popov and American Ally Ewing advanced to the LPGA Match-Play championship match with semi-final triumphs Sunday.

Popov and Ewing were set to meet on Sunday afternoon in the final at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

Ewing, ranked 30th, defeated Thailand's 23rd-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn 3&2 in one semi-final while Popov, ranked 21st, edged China's 28th-ranked Feng Shanshan 1-up in the other.

Ewing, who never trailed, won her only LPGA title last October at Lake Oconee.

Ewing, 28, won the 11th and 12th with pars to seize a 3-up advantage and birdied the par-4 14th to go 4-up with four holes to play.

Ariya birdied to win the 15th but the American advanced when both parred the par-5 16th.

Popov parred the 12th and birdied the par-3 13th to square the match with Feng, who had not trailed to that point.

Feng made a bogey at the par-3 17th to give Popov the lead and the German advanced when both players birdied the par-5 18th.

