Popovich Sets NBA Coaching Regular-season Win Mark

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich became the all-time winningest coach in NBA regular-season history on Friday, collecting his 1,336th victory when the Spurs edged Utah 104-102.

On the Spurs home court where Popovich has been a beloved figure guiding the club since 1996, Popovich surpassed the regular-season mark he shared with NBA legend Don Nelson, whom Popovich worked under three decades ago.

Typical to his team-oriented style, Popovich declared the achievement a feat shared with all the people who supported him, his decades of players and assistant coaches and the fans who have cheered him for more than a quarter-century.

"All of us share in this record. It's not mine. It's ours," Popovich declared. "That's the joy of it. And after that, that's it. Somebody else will have it down the road." Popovich, 73, has guided the Spurs to five NBA titles and was coach of the US Olympic squad of NBA stars that won a gold medal last year in Tokyo.

"It's just a testament to a whole lot of people. Something like this does not belong to one individual," Popovich said.

"Basketball is a team sport. You preach to your players that you have to do it together and that has certainly been the case in my life with all the wonderful players and coaches, staff I've been blessed with (and) the support of this wonderful city. The fans support us no matter what." From Tim Duncan and David Robinson to Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, Popovich turned talented teammates into champions.

"Gregg Popovich's success with the Spurs is unprecedented in our league so it's only fitting that he now holds the record for most career wins," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.

"His leadership and unwavering commitment to the game are widely admired by generations of players and coaches alike. Congratulations to Coach Pop on this latest achievement in his legendary career."Argentine star Ginobili tweeted "Congrats to the one and only!" with a photo of Popovich and a goat emoji, symbolizing the "Greatest of all Time."In a video posted by the Golden State Warriors on social media, Nelson congratulated Popovich for breaking his old mark.

