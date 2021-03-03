UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Popovich Slams Texas Governor Over 'ignorant' Mask Decision

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 11:50 AM

Popovich slams Texas governor over 'ignorant' mask decision

Los Angeles, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Tuesday his team would ignore Texas' decision to lift a state-wide mask mandate, branding the move by Governor Greg Abbott as "ignorant." Abbott announced Tuesday he was ending the state's mask mandate in a bid to open up Texas "100 percent", despite fears from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it could lead to a resurgence of Covid-19.

Speaking on the sidelines of San Antonio's 119-93 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday, Popovich said the Spurs would continue to follow NBA protocols which require players, coaches and officials to wear masks.

"As far as the players go, we listen to the NBA, not the governor," Popovich told reporters, condemning Abbott's ruling as a "mystifying decision.

" He criticized "act(ing) like the pandemic is over... when all the science tells us the opposite".

"We already went through this once, and now we're gonna to do it again? There will be more infections one would think.""It puts a lot of businesses in a tough spot I think," the 72-year-old added. "They're trying to do a good job keeping everybody safe, of course they want to open up."Abbott imposed a mask mandate in the second most populous US state eight months ago. He said Tuesday an executive order rescinding his previous Covid-19 orders and restrictions would take effect on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Governor Job San Antonio Lead New York All From Coach

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Bulgarian President on Na ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 75 deaths, 1, 388 new cases of CO ..

13 minutes ago

Polling for Senate Elections underway

35 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific kicks off 25th anniversary with AED 1 ..

39 minutes ago

Brazil reports 1,641 new coronavirus deaths

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 March 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.