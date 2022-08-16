UrduPoint.com

Popovici Clocks Third Fastest 200m Freestyle To Earn Euro Gold

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Popovici clocks third fastest 200m freestyle to earn Euro gold

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Romanian teenager David Popovici swam the third quickest time in history to claim the men's 200m freestyle gold at the European Championships on Monday in Rome.

Popovici, who only turns 18 next month, cruised to victory in 1min 42.97sec with Switzerland's Antonio Djakovic in second place and Austria's Felix Auboeck third, both over two seconds behind.

Germany's Paul Biedermann has held the world record of 1min 42sec since 2009, which he set in the Italian capital.

On Saturday, Popovici claimed the world record in the 100m freestyle after taking double gold at the World Championships in June.

"It was a hard race to swim and I think my time is well-earned. This is an excellent time," Popovici said.

"Finally, I could go under 1:43, which is great. The immediate plans are to relax a bit tomorrow and then test the waters in the 400m." Popovici will swim in the preliminary heats of the 400m on Wednesday.

France won the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay in 3min 22.80sec with Britain in second and Sweden in third.

"After the little disappointment in the 200m events it was a great pleasure to win this medal," Maxime Grousset said after France earned bronze in the men's 4x200m and the women finished sixth.

"We have a great team and we are really satisfied." Italy were fourth despite leading at the halfway mark but there was reason to celebrate for the crowd.

Home favourite Simona Quadarella added to her 800m freestyle gold by clinching the women's 1500m in 15min 54.15sec.

Hungary's Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas took second and Quadarella's compatriot Martina Rita Caramignoli came third.

Sweden's Louise Hansson won the women's 100m butterfly final in 56.66sec, beating France's Marie Wattel and Bosnia and Herzegovina's Lana Pudar.

"It was a huge race, everything went as we had planned," the 25-year-old Hansson said.

"This is my first individual gold, so I'm really happy to go home with this gold in my bag as I think the whole country will be proud of me." In the 200m women's breaststroke final, Switzerland's Lisa Mamie took gold ahead of Italy's Martina Carraro and Lithuania's Kotryna Teterevkova, who had led until the final 50m.

Greece's Apostolos Christou pipped Italy's Thomas Ceccon by 0.04sec to take the men's 50m backstroke title, with Germany's Ole Braunschweig collecting bronze.

bur-iwd/mw

Related Topics

World France Germany Braunschweig Rome David Austria Italy Bosnia And Herzegovina Switzerland Sweden Lithuania June Women Gold Bronze Race

Recent Stories

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

1 hour ago
 US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanct ..

US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanctions to Reach JCPOA Deal - Sta ..

53 minutes ago
 Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-hous ..

Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-house: Dr Azra

53 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after rele ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after release of water by India in Ravi

54 minutes ago
 PM working for national interest: Rana Tanveer

PM working for national interest: Rana Tanveer

54 minutes ago
 Simon Stiell of Grenada named new UN climate chief ..

Simon Stiell of Grenada named new UN climate chief

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.