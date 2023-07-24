Popp bags brace as Germany smash Morocco 6-0 to start title bid

(@FahadShabbir)

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Talismanic striker Alexandra Popp scored twice as Germany thumped debutants Morocco 6-0 to launch their Women's World Cup title charge in ominous fashion on Monday.

Popp's 12th-minute header set the Germans on their way in Melbourne as Morocco's piece of history -- the first Arab team at a Women's World Cup -- started badly and ultimately ended in humiliation.

The German skipper Popp collected another goal before the break, Klara Buehl added a third in their first attack after the restart, before own goals from Hanane Ait El Haj and Zineb Redouani.

A last-minute strike from substitute Lea Schueller completed the rout as the two-times former champions romped to the biggest win of the tournament so far.

On paper it was the biggest mismatch of the group stage, with 70 places separating them in the world rankings, and the gulf was apparent from the off.

The Atlas Lionesses showed glimpses of magic and had a goal disallowed.

However, a fairytale win never looked likely in front of 27,256 fans at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, a near full-house.

"We're super-happy we were able to play like this in our opening match. It's always difficult because you don't really know where you stand or how your opponent will play," said skipper Popp.

"But we were able to impose our game. To have this kind of atmosphere in a stadium like this, that's what a World Cup is all about. It pushes you, the fans carry you." Germany, who won the World Cup in 2003 and 2007, went out in the quarter-finals four years ago.

But since then coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has overseen impressive progress, shaping a dynamic, front-foot team which finished runners-up at last year's Euros to England.

"Today we came up against a team that was superior. It was David and Goliath," said Morocco's French coach Reynald Pedros.

"They had something we didn't. But we will stay positive and keep our heads up."