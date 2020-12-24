UrduPoint.com
Popular Science Reaches More Chinese Via Diversified Platforms

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

Popular science reaches more Chinese via diversified platforms

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Popular science activities are reaching more Chinese via new media and other communication platforms, according to a survey released Thursday by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Last year, various popular science activities attracted nearly 1.15 billion participants nationwide, a 28.65 percent year-on-year increase, the survey showed.

The total number of sci-tech and related museums in China stood at 1,477 in 2019, with an average of one science museum for every 947,900 people.

The survey found that multimedia technologies, especially new media, are playing an increasingly important role in making popular science reach the masses through websites and diversified mobile applications.

In 2019, total social media accounts focusing on science and technology on Twitter-like Sina Weibo came in at 4,834 while accounts on WeChat stood at 9,612, up 72.09 percent

More Stories From Miscellaneous

