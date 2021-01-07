Populist poised to win Kyrgyz presidency

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan holds presidential elections Sunday, with a populist politician who has served jail time for hostage-taking widely tipped to top the ballot.

Sadyr Japarov's anticipated journey from prison to the presidency is an example of the dramatic changes in fortunes that politicians can enjoy in a Central Asian country that is both more volatile and more pluralistic than its staid, authoritarian neighbours.

But critics of the combative Japarov, who became acting leader during a political crisis last year before quitting to run in the vote, fear his victory could tip Kyrgyzstan towards the strongman rule dominant in the ex-Soviet region.

A survey conducted in December by the Central Asia Barometer, a Bishkek-based research group, found that 64 percent of respondents intended to vote for Japarov, while only three percent said they would vote for Adakhan Madumarov, a nationalist who is considered his closest challenger.

In the capital Bishkek, where cold winters usher in a thick blanket of smog courtesy of local heating and ageing transport, many voters said they intended to back Japarov at the ballot box.

Zamira Ismanova, a 36-year-old candy floss saleswoman and mother of five, called the former lawmaker "a true son of the people" and said that she trusts him "100 percent".

In addition to choosing a new leader on Sunday, Kyrgyz are choosing between parliamentary and presidential forms of government, with Japarov backing greater powers for the post he is seeking.

Despite her support for the 52-year-old's candidacy, Ismanova -- who lives in rented accommodation and earns 500 soms ($6, 4.90 Euros) a day -- said she was "tired" of overly powerful presidents.

"I will probably choose the parliamentary (form)," she told AFP.