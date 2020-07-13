UrduPoint.com
Populist President Tops Polish Election

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

Populist president tops Polish election

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Right-wing populist Andrzej Duda, a close ally of Donald Trump, led his europhile challenger by a thin margin in Poland's presidential election, near-complete results showed on Monday.

Incumbent Duda was ahead with 51.

21 percent in Sunday's vote, Poland's national elections commission said, citing returns from 99.7 percent of Constituencies.

Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, a liberal who has promised to heal ties with the European Union, was on 48.79 percent.

The result cements the power of the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party, which is on a collision course with Brussels over a reform of the judiciary which critics say is eroding democratic freedoms.

