Porsche To Recall 257 Vehicles In China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

BEIJING, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Porsche (China) Motors Ltd. will recall 257 imported vehicles from the Chinese market due to a design issue, according to the country's top quality watchdog.

The recall is set to begin on April 26 and will involve parts of the imported 911, Boxster, Cayman and Taycan vehicles manufactured between Oct.

14, 2020, and Dec. 23, 2020, read a statement on the State Administration for Market Regulation website.

Due to the supplier's defective design, the relative displacement of front and rear suspension components could occur, posing safety risks, according to the statement.

The company said it would inspect the parts free of charge and replace defective parts to eliminate safety concerns.

