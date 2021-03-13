UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Port Advantage Goes Overboard With America's Cup Locked At 3-3

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 11:10 AM

Port advantage goes overboard with America's Cup locked at 3-3

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Win the start, win the race remained the key for success on day three of the America's Cup in Auckland as Team New Zealand and Italy's Luna Rossa again won a race each on Saturday to be locked at 3-3.

However, both races disproved the theory that the boat entering the starting box from the starboard side was at a disadvantage.

Unlike the first four races in the best-of-13 series on Waitemata Harbour, the boat that entered on the favoured port side in races five and six was beaten in the pre-start and was never able to make up the difference.

Luna Rossa, considered the outsiders in the 36th edition of the America's Cup match, went 3-2 ahead when they timed their start to race five perfectly while defending holders Team New Zealand fell off their foils.

But it was the reverse in the following race when an error cost Luna Rossa their port-side advantage allowing Team New Zealand to lead over the start line and remain in control through to the finish.

"It was a good way to finish another tight day," Blair Tuke, the flight controller on the high-tech Team New Zealand yacht, said.

"The boat obviously had that big speed difference at the start, very pleasing. But we've still got a lot of work to do, it's a tight battle." Luna Rossa helmsman Jimmy Spithill said he was happy with the position of his yacht heading to the start of a race he was expected to win only to get caught in light airs.

"We just could not get the boat going back to the line. Almost a reversal of the first start when the other guys fell into a light spot and couldn't get going.

"It was unfortunate but there were not a lot of passing lanes from then on. It's a little bit of a minefield out there especially in the start box."Luna Rossa opened up a 22 second lead on the first leg of race five, and although they were in the dominant position they had only increased the margin by a further five seconds at the end of the sixth and final leg.

When Team New Zealand controlled race six they were 51 seconds ahead after the first leg and pulled away to be one minute 41 seconds in front at the finish.

Related Topics

Auckland Lead Italy From Race (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Realme promises to promote a trendier lifestyle fo ..

22 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 13 March 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sindh Govt, KE join hands for Quicker Electricity ..

12 hours ago

KMC, Sindh Police ink MoU to uplift KMC's Emergenc ..

12 hours ago

Karachi likely to experience warm weather on Satur ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.