UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portland's Simons Wins NBA Slam-Dunk Contest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 10:00 AM

Portland's Simons wins NBA Slam-Dunk contest

Los Angeles, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Portland guard Anfernee Simons won the NBA Slam-Dunk contest Sunday, the first Trail Blazer to win the high-flying competition that is part of the annual All-Star festivities.

On his lone final-round dunk, Simons soared to snag a high-bounced ball and jam in a one-handed dunk, leaning his face toward the basket as if to kiss it on the way down.

He got the nod from three of five judges over final-round foe Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks, who leapt from just inside the foul line and passed the ball between his legs for a right-handed jam.

"Pretty nervous coming in," admitted Simons, who has just two dunks this season and 15 in his career. "But a lot of people didn't know that I can jump pretty high. So I kind of calmed down and just showed my talents." The contest, usually the highlight on Saturday night of All-Star weekend, was compressed this year and held during halftime of the All-Star Game itself as festivities were limited to one day amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Toppin led the way in the two-dunk first round, opening with a dunk in which he bounced the ball between his legs on the way to a reverse slam.

On his second effort Toppin got some help from his father, Obadiah Toppin Sr., and teammate Julius Randle, leapfrogging over them with a little push off of Randle's back.

Simons opened the first round by having the ball placed in a small plastic hoop attached to the backboard more than a foot above the rim.

He leapt to grab it with both hands and dunked it in a smooth move.

For his second dunk, Simons donned a Tracy McGrady jersey and delivering a spinning dunk McGrady made in the 2000 contest.

Indiana's Cassius Stanley was eliminated in the first round, although he opened the event in scintillating style with a between-the-legs left-handed slam.

Related Topics

Portland Stanley New York Sunday Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

40 minutes ago

Attempted aggressions against tank farm in Saudi E ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Airshow 2021 to bring aerospace, defence sta ..

9 hours ago

UAE telecom subscribers pegged at 21.9 million by ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Joint UAE-Bahrain Commit ..

12 hours ago

Ajman University inaugurates COVID-19 testing, vac ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.