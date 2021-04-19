UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Porto Not Interested In Joining European Super League, Says Club President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Porto not interested in joining European Super League, says club president

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Porto president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa said on Monday the club reject the idea of the European Super League, despite receiving "informal contact" about joining the project.

Porto are not among the 12 founding clubs of the controversial competition, which threatens to alter the entire system of European football.

The statement published by the breakaway clubs said there is room for three more permanent members to be added but Pinto da Costa says two-time European champions Porto, who last won the Champions League in 2004, will not be one of them.

"There was some informal contact from some clubs, but we didn't pay much attention for two reasons," Pinto da Costa, told the club's official website on Monday.

"The first is that the European Union does not allow closed-shop competitions like in the NBA, for example. As the Portuguese Football Federation is against this, and as part of UEFA, we cannot participate in anything that is against the principles and rules of the European Union and UEFA.

"If this goes ahead, which I very much doubt, it won't be the end of UEFA and they will certainly keep having competitions. It must be recognised that competitions organised by UEFA are the official competitions.

"We are not concerned with being in or out, we are in the Champions League and we hope to continue to be for many years."The 12 signed-up clubs are Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

In a joint statement made with the leagues and federations in England, Spain and Italy on Sunday, UEFA have said participating players and clubs would be banned from "any other competition at domestic, European or world level".

Related Topics

Football World European Union Liverpool Porto Barcelona Spain Italy Manchester United Sunday From Real Madrid Chelsea Atletico Madrid Manchester City Arsenal Juventus Tottenham AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Amateur jockey Lorna Brooke dies following fall

1 second ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses economic cooperation w ..

5 minutes ago

Rwandan report says France 'bears significant resp ..

2 seconds ago

Chief Minister discusses relief packages, cleanlin ..

8 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Minister Believes Country's Special ..

8 minutes ago

Shooter Wounds Man in France's Montpellier as Macr ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.