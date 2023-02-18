UrduPoint.com

Portugal, Argentina Win FIFA Women's World Cup Playoff Warm-ups

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Feb. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) --:Portugal earned a 5-0 win over New Zealand and Argentina crushed Chile 4-0 on Friday in the warm-ups of the FIFA Women's World Cup play-offs held in Auckland and Hamilton, New Zealand on Feb. 17-23.

Ten teams, including Portugal and Chile, have been divided into three groups and only the group winners will get the last three tickets of the 32-team World Cup finals, to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20 this year.

The play-offs will not be played on the round-and-robin format. Instead, Portugal will face off against the winner between Cameroon and Thailand to fight for the berth in Group A.

In Group B, Senegal and Haiti will vie for the right to challenge Chile, while in Group C, the winners from Chinese Taipei vs Paraguay and Papua New Guinea vs Panama will square off for the ticket.

