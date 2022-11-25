Portugal beat Ghana 3-2 in World Cup Group H as Ronaldo scores in 5th World Cup (updated-2)

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) --:A controversial 63rd minute penalty by Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal on the way to a 3-2 win over Ghana, with all the goals coming in the last half hour.

There seemed to be minimal contact between the striker and Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu in the box in the 62nd minute.

The striker went straight to ground and the referee pointed to the penalty spot, to the fury of the Ghana team.

Ronaldo kept calm and fired decisively home to become the first male player to score in five consecutive World Cups.

Although Ghana drew level through Andrew Ayew 10 minutes later, quick-fire goals from Joao Felix after 78 minutes and Rafael Leao two minutes later assured the win for Portugal before Osman Bukari pulled a goal back for Ghana in the 89th minute to produce a frantic finale.