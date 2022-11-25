UrduPoint.com

Portugal Beat Ghana 3-2 In World Cup Group H As Ronaldo Scores In 5th World Cup (updated-2)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Portugal beat Ghana 3-2 in World Cup Group H as Ronaldo scores in 5th World Cup (updated-2)

DOHA, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) --:A controversial 63rd minute penalty by Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal on the way to a 3-2 win over Ghana, with all the goals coming in the last half hour.

There seemed to be minimal contact between the striker and Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu in the box in the 62nd minute.

The striker went straight to ground and the referee pointed to the penalty spot, to the fury of the Ghana team.

Ronaldo kept calm and fired decisively home to become the first male player to score in five consecutive World Cups.

Although Ghana drew level through Andrew Ayew 10 minutes later, quick-fire goals from Joao Felix after 78 minutes and Rafael Leao two minutes later assured the win for Portugal before Osman Bukari pulled a goal back for Ghana in the 89th minute to produce a frantic finale.

Related Topics

World Male Portugal Ghana All From

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season ..

Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season of 2023

2 hours ago
 SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisa ..

SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisal Vawda

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan should postpone public gathering due to ..

Imran Khan should postpone public gathering due to security threat: Rana Sanaull ..

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

5 hours ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.