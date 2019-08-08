UrduPoint.com
Portugal Braces For 'energy Crisis' As Tanker Strike Threatened

Thu 08th August 2019

Lisbon, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Portugal is bracing for an indefinite strike by fuel-tanker drivers on Monday, which the government fears could see fuel shortages wreaking havoc for motorists at the height of the summer holiday period.

On Wednesday, the socialist government warned of an "energy crisis" if next week's strike went ahead.

The government has taken measures to prevent an emergency by ordering transporters to ensure at least 50 percent of fuel deliveries to consumers are maintained.

It also said 100 percent of deliveries must be maintained to emergency services, airports, police forces and 386 public petrol stations.

Authorities will also train 500 soldiers and officers to drive the trucks if the minimum service is not respected.

Truck drivers staged a four-day strike in April this year, shortly before Easter weekend, causing significant fuel shortages.

The truck drivers, led by a union founded in November 2018, suspended their movement after receiving the salary increase they demanded of at least 1,400 Euros.

But they are now asking their employers to give them new increases in 2021 and 2022.

Two months away from parliamentary elections, the socialist government has tried unsuccessfully to settle the conflict between the carriers and the two unions concerned.

"There is a clear feeling of national revolt and disbelief that a strike can be scheduled in the middle of August when wage increases have already been granted for 2020," said Prime Minister Antonio Costa last week.

Many motorists have already rushed to the pumps to fill their tanks before they leave for their holidays.

"Sales of fuel during the past week have increased by 30 percent and some gas stations are buying four times more than usual," said Environment Minister Joao Pedro Matos Fernandes.

