Portugal Establishes New Agency For Migration, Asylum Services

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Portugal establishes new agency for migration, asylum services

LISBON, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) --:Portugal's Council of Ministers on Thursday approved the establishment of the Portuguese Agency for Minorities, Migrations and Asylum, which will replace the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF) and the High Commission for Migrations.

The agency will integrate the SEF structure with its 680 employees, and the process of renewing residence permits for foreigners in Portugal will be handled by the Institute of Registries and Notary, according to an official announcement by the Minister of the Presidency, Mariana Vieira da Silva.

Ana Catarina Mendes, Minister in the Cabinet of the Prime Minister and for Parliamentary Affairs, said in the press conference after the council meeting that the new agency will integrate the High Commission for Migration to respond to the challenges of inclusion and integration of migrants in Portugal.

Meanwhile, Portuguese Minister of Internal Administration Jose Luis Carneiro said that this restructuring will guarantee safer national borders and resist illegal immigration and human trafficking.

