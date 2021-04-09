Portugal ex-PM Socrates to stand trial for money laundering

(@FahadShabbir)

Lisbon, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :A Portuguese court Friday cleared the way for former prime minister Jose Socrates to stand trial for alleged money laundering and falsifying documents.

The Lisbon court however cleared him of three other charges of corruption. Prosecutors accuse Socrates of pocketing 34 million Euros ($40 million) from three companies while he was in power between 2005 and 2011.

He is alleged to have concealed funds with the complicity of businessman and longtime friend Carlos Santos Silva.

The decision was however a blow to prosecutors, who had accused a total of 19 people and nine companies of 189 crimes.

Investigating judge Ivo Rosa ultimately held up only around a dozen charges as he read out a summary of his decision over the course of more than three hours, carried live on television.

Besides Socrates and Santos Silva, former banker Ricardo Salgado faces three accusations of breach of trust and ex-minister Armando Vara will be tried for money laundering.