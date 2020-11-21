UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal Extends Virus Emergency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 08:40 AM

Portugal extends virus emergency

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Portugal on Friday extended until December 8 the state of emergency it imposed to bring down the coronavirus infection rate as the second wave of the disease spreads.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa announced he had signed the decree extending the emergency measures which had been due to lapse on Monday, warning that a further extension remains a possibility.

"The state of emergency will last as long as is necessary to fight against the pandemic" he said in a televised address.

While the second wave of the virus should reach its peak in late November or early December, a third wave will "probably" follow early next year, the president added.

More than 80 percent of Portugal's population has been under partial lockdown, although the measures are less strict than those imposed in spring.

The announcement came after the socialist government held an emergency cabinet meeting to decide on the virus restrictions going forward.

The precise measures to be applied from Tuesday, and the extent to which they differ from those already in place, will be announced on Saturday Local media have said that the capital Lisbon could move to a three-tiered system depending on the infection risk in each municipality.

Since November 9, those living in the worst hit areas have had to observe a nighttime curfew. At weekends the curfew starts at 1:00 pm.

Working from home is obligatory in these areas, though schools have remained open.

Related Topics

Lisbon Portugal November December Media From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Stocks hold steady as virus surges

8 hours ago

Alternative to Trilateral Agreement on Karabakh is ..

8 hours ago

Trump Must Work With Biden to Ensure Smooth Transi ..

8 hours ago

Belarusian Opposition Council Denies Overhaul Rumo ..

8 hours ago

PR, PSM, PIA being restructured to curb financial ..

8 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 May Become Year of Quantum Leap ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.