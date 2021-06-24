UrduPoint.com
Portugal, Germany Reach Euro 2020 Last 16 As France Top Group

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 08:50 AM

Portugal, Germany reach Euro 2020 last 16 as France top group

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the all-time international goalscoring record with two penalties in a 2-2 draw with France in Budapest as Portugal and Germany reached the Euro 2020 last 16 on Wednesday.

France, who had already qualified, finished top of Group F above Germany following their 2-2 draw against Hungary in Munich, setting up a showdown against England at Wembley for Joachim Loew's side.

Reigning champions Portugal go through as one of the four best third-placed teams and will next face Belgium, while France take on neighbours Switzerland.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

