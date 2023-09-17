Portugal 'job done' as Wales move on to Australia

Nice, France, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :It was a case of "job done" for Wales after battling to a bonus-point 28-8 World Cup victory over a combative Portugal in Nice on Saturday that sets them up nicely with two wins from two games in the tough Pool C.

The Welsh, 32-26 winners over Fiji in their opening game, needed an injury-time Taulupe Faletau to try to secure the five points that put the pressure squarely on pool rivals Australia, Fiji, and Georgia.

A much-changed Wales scored two first-half tries through Louis Rees-Zammit and Dewi Lake, and one in the second period from Jac Morgan, all converted by Leigh Halfpenny, before Faletau's cherry on the cake.

Samuel Marques scored a penalty for Portugal before Nicolas Martins crossed for a well-deserved try in response, although they had Vincent Pinto red-carded in the dying moments after he made contact with Josh Adams' face with his boot.

"I've got to give full credit to Portugal," said man-of-the-match Morgan, who started at flanker for Wales after Tommy Reffell pulled up injured in the warm-up.

"I thought they were brilliant today. They brought that physicality and really tested us a few times in that game. They were very good." Wales skipper Dewi Lake said the team knew "they would stick with us, they're not here for no reason".

"We had some nerve-wracking moments, they deserved their try but I think for us, going forward, we've got to be better.

"We've got to be more clinical in the 22. Last weekend we showed how clinical we could be but this weekend we let that slip.

"There are a lot of work-ons for us but we got the bonus point and we got the job done," with Wales next up against Australia, who play Fiji on Sunday in St Etienne, in Lyon on September 24.