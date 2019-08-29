UrduPoint.com
Portugal Keeper Lopes Extends Stay With Hometown Team Lyon

Portugal keeper Lopes extends stay with hometown team Lyon

Lyon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Portuguese international goalkeeper Anthony Lopes has signed a extension to his Lyon contract which will keep him at his boyhood club until at least 2023, the Ligue 1 side announced on Wednesday.

Lyon revealed in a statement that 28-year-old Lopes, who was born near the city and has been at the club since he was nine, has agreed to a three-year extension to his current deal with an option for a fourth year.

The news means that Lopes, who made his first-team debut in 2012, will have spent over a decade between the sticks for Lyon by the time his contract expires.

He played his 300th match for the club on Tuesday, a 1-0 defeat at Montpellier that left them three point behind league leaders Renne.

He has seven caps for his national team, and was part of the squad that won Euro 2016 in France.

