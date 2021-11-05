UrduPoint.com

Portugal Legislative Polls Set For January 30: President

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 09:20 AM

Lisbon, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Portugal's conservative President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Thursday announced the dissolution of parliament and called early elections for January 30 following the rejection of the socialist government's 2022 budget.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who split from the far-left parties that had supported him since 2015, has already promised to campaign for a "reinforced, stable and lasting majority", while the right-wing opposition is plagued by internal divisions.

The rejection of the budget "has totally reduced the government's support base", while 2022 will be "a decisive year for a durable exit from the pandemic and the social crisis which has hit us", the head of state said in a televised address.

The way to early elections was paved by parliament's rejection of the budget on October 27.

Costa lost the support of some smaller left-wing parties who voted with the opposition against his budget.

Costa, who has led minority governments since 2015 but faced increasing opposition from his allies, vowed before the vote not to resign.

"The last thing the country needs in these circumstances is a political crisis," he said.

It will be the third time in the space of a year that the country's nine million voters will be called to the polls, following municipal elections in September and a presidential ballot in January.

