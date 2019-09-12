UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal Parliament Slams 'insulting' Dictator Museum

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

Portugal parliament slams 'insulting' dictator museum

Lisbon, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Portugal's parliament has voted to denounce a planned museum dedicated to ex-dictator Antonio Salazar, branding it an "affront to democracy".

The mayor of Salazar's hometown of Santa Comba Dao in central Portugal, Leonel Gouveia, announced the plan to create the museum last month.

Critics said the museum could attract sympathisers of the despot who ruled Portugal with an iron fist for more than three decades.

Portugal's left-wing majority parliament said Wednesday that the museum -- the re-purposing of a school next to Salazar's former home -- would be an "insult to the memory of victims of the dictatorship".

Parliament asked "all public and private entities not to support the project directly or indirectly".

Salazar rose to power in 1932 following a military coup four years earlier, and ruled until 1968.

A military uprising toppled his "New State" regime in 1974, putting an end to 13 years of colonial wars in Africa.

It is not the first time authorities in Santa Comba Dao have come under fire for publicising the town's links to the dictator.

In 2012, then mayor Joao Lourenco lost a bid to have a wine called "Salazar's Memories" registered as a trademark.

Related Topics

Africa Fire Parliament Democracy Portugal Dictator All

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

2 hours ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

2 hours ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

2 hours ago

Coal phase-out is a real challenge: German energy ..

2 hours ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

2 hours ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.