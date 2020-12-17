UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal PM Costa Self-isolating After Macron Contact

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Portugal PM Costa self-isolating after Macron contact

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa went into self-isolation on Thursday, a day after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said.

It said Costa has shown no symptoms and underwent a test for the virus Thursday morning.

He will remain in quarantine until health authorities can determine "his level of risk".

The prime minister, who attended a lunch with Macron in Paris on Wednesday, has cancelled all immediate events on his Calendar. These include visits from Friday to Sao Tome and Principe and to Guinea-Bissau, two former Portuguese colonies in Africa, the office said in a statement.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Paris Sao Tome And Principe Guinea-Bissau All From

Recent Stories

'You can't bulldoze show of hands through Presiden ..

58 minutes ago

Govt striving to provide relief to masses: Shibli ..

15 minutes ago

Twitter to remove 'misleading' posts about vaccine ..

15 minutes ago

Cavani charged by FA over social media post

15 minutes ago

Putin Says National Goals Being Implemented in Rus ..

15 minutes ago

More Than 50% of Moldovans Oppose Country's Access ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.