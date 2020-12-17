Portugal PM Costa self-isolating after Macron contact

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa went into self-isolation on Thursday, a day after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said.

It said Costa has shown no symptoms and underwent a test for the virus Thursday morning.

He will remain in quarantine until health authorities can determine "his level of risk".

The prime minister, who attended a lunch with Macron in Paris on Wednesday, has cancelled all immediate events on his Calendar. These include visits from Friday to Sao Tome and Principe and to Guinea-Bissau, two former Portuguese colonies in Africa, the office said in a statement.