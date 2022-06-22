UrduPoint.com

Portugal Raises 32.7 Mln Euros For Climate, Energy, Mobility

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Portugal raises 32.7 mln euros for climate, energy, mobility

LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) --:Portugal raised 32.7 million Euros (34.5 million U.S. Dollars) for projects to preserve the climate, generate energy and facilitate mobility, the Portuguese National Innovation Agency (ANI) reported on Tuesday.

"In these areas of climate, energy and mobility, we are very competitive and able to attract a lot of funding," Lusa news agency quoted ANI President Joana Mendonca as saying.

She highlighted one of the projects "Hyfuelup," which develops a technology to convert waste into renewable biofuel for fleets of heavy goods vehicles.

Related Topics

Technology Vehicles Portugal Million

Recent Stories

England to play 7 T20Is against Pakistan in Karach ..

England to play 7 T20Is against Pakistan in Karachi, Lahore, and Multan

3 minutes ago
 Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering ..

Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering case

46 minutes ago
 Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sind ..

Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sindh

57 minutes ago
 The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdes ..

The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdesivir’, an antiviral drug for ..

1 hour ago
 Govt intends to amend PEMRA rules: Marriyum

Govt intends to amend PEMRA rules: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 Sethi favours provision of bases to the US in Paki ..

Sethi favours provision of bases to the US in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.