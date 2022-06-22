Portugal raises 32.7 mln euros for climate, energy, mobility

LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) --:Portugal raised 32.7 million Euros (34.5 million U.S. Dollars) for projects to preserve the climate, generate energy and facilitate mobility, the Portuguese National Innovation Agency (ANI) reported on Tuesday.

"In these areas of climate, energy and mobility, we are very competitive and able to attract a lot of funding," Lusa news agency quoted ANI President Joana Mendonca as saying.

She highlighted one of the projects "Hyfuelup," which develops a technology to convert waste into renewable biofuel for fleets of heavy goods vehicles.