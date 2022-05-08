Portugal registers 27-fold increase of weekly COVID cases year on year

LISBON, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) --:Portugal recorded 76,183 COVID-19 cases between April 26 and May 2, which represent a 27-fold increase compared to the same period last year, according to a weekly report released on Saturday by the Directorate-General of Health (DGS).

Compared to the previous week, there were 18,950 more infections, according to the DGS's weekly epidemiological bulletin.

The Portuguese government announced Friday that masks are no longer mandatory in several kind of closed spaces.

However, Assistant Secretary of State for Health Antonio Lacerda Sales said Saturday that the government may resume massive tests to detect COVID-19 if an increase in epidemiological indicators is recorded.