Portugal releases Janssen vaccines against COVID-19 after re-evaluation

LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Portugal's National Authority for Medicines and Health Products (Infarmed) announced on Friday that it had decided to continue using vaccines from Janssen Laboratory in Portugal after a reassessment, saying they met the European Union (EU) specifications.

On Wednesday, Infarmed said that it was investigating the quality of Janssen vaccines as users had passed out after being vaccinated.

"Tests were carried out on the physical-chemical characteristics of the vaccine. The conformity of all batches that are in the distribution circuit, in accordance with the approved specifications, has been proven," said Infarmed in a press release.

"No quality defects were detected" in these vaccines, said the national drug regulator, noting that about 20,000 doses were administered in the vaccination centers, "and no more cases of adverse reactions have been reported.

" The Janssen vaccine, "like the other vaccines against COVID-19 authorized in the EU, are safe and effective," according to Infarmed.

"Anxiety-related reactions, including vasovagal reaction (syncope), hyperventilation or stress-related reactions, may occur in association with vaccination, as a psychogenic response to needle injection," warned the national regulator.

The country surpassed the mark of 10 million doses and is accelerating vaccination amid the raging Delta variant which has been already predominant in the country.

Portugal registered 920,200 cases with 17,187 deaths, according to the Directorate-General for Health.