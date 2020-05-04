UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal Starts To Emerge From Coronavirus Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 10:30 AM

Portugal starts to emerge from coronavirus lockdown

Lisbon, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Portugal will begin to ease its coronavirus lockdown on Monday, with small shops, hair salons and car dealers resuming operations as a state of emergency was lifted after more than six weeks.

The wearing of face masks or visors in stores and on public transport is compulsory under the government's plan unveiled last week for the gradual reopening of the country.

Portugal declared a state of emergency on March 19 and has so far recorded more than 25,000 virus cases, including over a thousand deaths.

That was lifted Sunday but people were still encouraged to stay home as the country takes tentative steps towards normal life.

Shops cannot open before 10:00 am and should ensure social distancing measures are respected.

Hairdressers and beauty salons can receive customers by appointment only.

Anyone found not wearing a mask or visor on public transport could be fined up to 350 Euros ($380).

Restrictions on movement will be eased in the coming weeks, the government said Thursday.

Senior schools will reopen May 18, but long-distance learning will remain the norm for Primary and middle schools through to the end of the year.

Museums, bars, restaurants and art galleries will also open their doors once more from May 18 as well.

Those who can will be expected to work from home throughout May and groups of more than 10 people are banned.

Football league action is slated to resume on the final weekend of the month.

Related Topics

Car Portugal March May Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 May 2020

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

More than three people from same family can travel ..

8 hours ago

Saad al-Hariri supports Higher Committee of Human ..

8 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality ensures compliance wit ..

8 hours ago

Over 180,000 lights shine on Burj Khalifa as donat ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.