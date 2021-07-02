UrduPoint.com
Portugal Striker Silva Signs For RB Leipzig From Frankfurt

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 11:20 PM

Portugal striker Silva signs for RB Leipzig from Frankfurt

Berlin, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Portugal striker Andre Silva has signed a five-year contract with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig after transferring from Eintracht Frankfurt, his new club announced Friday.

The 25-year-old netted 28 goals in the Bundesliga in 2020/21, second only to Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, who set a new single-season record by scoring 41 times in Germany's top flight.

German daily Bild claim Leipzig paid Frankfurt 23 million Euros ($27 million) for Silva, who will be paid around four million per season.

The Portugal international, who made three appearances off the bench at Euro 2020, is looking forward to playing Champions League football next season with Leipzig after Frankfurt narrowly missed out on qualifying.

"I'm really looking forward to the new challenge at RB Leipzig," Silva said in a statement having netted 40 goals in 57 Bundesliga games during his two years at Frankfurt.

"The club has great ambitions and I want to help achieve them -- especially with as many goals as possible. I really want to play at the very highest level and that means Champions League." Silva played the last 20 minutes of Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Belgium in the last 16 of the European Championship.

His signing is a coup for Leipzig, who struggled for goals last season after selling Germany striker Timo Werner to Chelsea.

RB Leipzig finished second in the Bundesliga last season.

They have a new head coach in ex-Red Bull Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch, who replaces Julian Nagelsmann, now in charge of champions Bayern Munich.

