Portugal suspends all Brazil flights over virus fears

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Portugal announced Wednesday that it would suspend all flights to and from Brazil due to the surge in the number of coronavirus cases and the detection of new virus variants.

"The government has decided to supend flights arriving from and departing to Brazil from January 29, given worldwide developments in the pandemic," the Portuguese government said in a statement.