UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal Suspends Visas To Iranians Over Security Concerns

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

Portugal suspends visas to Iranians over security concerns

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Portugal has suspended issuing visas to Iranian citizens over security concerns, Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said Tuesday, as tensions escalate between Tehran and the West.

"We suspended them for security reasons," Santos Silva told a parliamentary committee without giving further details, the Lusa press agency reported.

"I will provide an explanation but not in public for security reasons," he said.

"Portugal does not play around with entries into its national territory." The decision comes amid fraught relations between Iran and Western nations in a number of areas.

Iran and the United States have been engaged in a war of words since Tehran in recent weeks enriched uranium past the limit set by a landmark 2015 nuclear in response to Washington pulling out last year.

There has also been tension on the high seas, after the British Royal Marines helped Gibraltar authorities detain an Iranian tanker that US officials believe was trying to deliver oil to Syria in violation of sanctions.

In response Tehran has issued a series of increasingly ominous warnings to both the US and Britain about its right to take unspecified actions in reprisal.

And France has expressed concern about the fate of a French-Iranian academic arrested in Iran, the latest in a long list of dual nationals held in the country's prisons.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Washington Nuclear France Oil Santos Gibraltar Tehran Portugal United States 2015

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Turkish Consul Gener ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Special Representat ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

3 hours ago

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, University of B ..

31 minutes ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

3 hours ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.