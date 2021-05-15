Portugal to admit tourists from most European countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Portugal will on Monday resume admitting tourists from most European countries, the interior ministry said, following months of restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Travellers from European Union countries with coronavirus rates below 500 cases per 100,000 residents can make "all types of visits to Portugal, including even non-essential visits," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

It said restrictions, limited to essential trips, would be maintained for five EU countries --Cyprus, Croatia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Sweden -- plus Brazil, India and South Africa.