Portugal to declare coronavirus health emergency: PM

Lisbon, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Portuguese government intends to declare a health emergency enabling stricter curbs to be imposed in the fight against a surge in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said Monday.

"We propose that an emergency be declared for preventive purposes, to avoid legal uncertainties," he said after announcing at the weekend a partial lockdown to take effect from Wednesday.

Measures already in place in parts of northern Portugal will be expanded from Wednesday to cover 7.1 million people, or 70 percent of the population.