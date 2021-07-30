UrduPoint.com
Portugal to ease COVID-19 restrictions in phases

LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced on Friday a gradual withdrawal of COVID-19 restrictive measures as the level of transmission in the country is decreasing in recent weeks.

After a meeting of the Portuguese Council of Ministers, Costa said here at a press conference that the "liberation" will take place in three phases, with the first starting on Aug. 1, ending the curfew.

"We will eliminate the time limitations of activities in general, with commerce, restaurants, and shows being able to resume their normal hours until 2:00 am," he said.

Costa explained that the digital immunization certificate or negative tests for COVID-19 will be required to enter closed spaces on weekends and holidays as well as to access tourist accommodations.

The second phase will begin in September, when 70 percent of the Portuguese population is projected to have full vaccination, which will determine the end of the mandatory use of face masks in public spaces, as well as a 75 percent capacity at ceremonies, meetings and shows.

