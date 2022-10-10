UrduPoint.com

Portugal To Invest 3 Bln Euros In Curbing Energy Inflation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Portugal to invest 3 bln euros in curbing energy inflation

LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Portuguese government will inject 3 billion Euros (2.92 billion U.S. Dollars) into electricity and gas systems to contain inflation in energy prices, according to the "Social Concertation" agreement signed on Sunday with social entities.

According to the document disclosed by the Portuguese news agency Lusa, the government is committed to adopting new measures to mitigate the increase in costs for both families and companies.

The objective of the "Social Concertation," signed between the government and the largest Portuguese employers' confederations, is to improve the income, wages, and competitiveness of entrepreneurs in the medium term.

The Energy Services Regulatory Authority (ERSE) will disclose reductions of around 40 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) for gas consumed by companies, which allows for a "saving of around 20 to 30 percent compared to the expected price in 2023," the agreement defines.

Related Topics

Electricity Price Gas Sunday Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration ..

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration of China-Pakistan friendship: ..

20 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

32 minutes ago
 PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, ei ..

PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is in Pak ..

52 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.