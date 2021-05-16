Portugal to open to most European tourists from Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Portugal will open to tourists from nearly all European countries from Monday, the interior ministry said, following months of restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The vacation hotspot hopes to jump-start a tourism comeback after one of the country's most vital industries was brought to a standstill by the pandemic.

Travellers from most EU countries, the 26-nation Schengen Area and the UK can make "all types of visits to Portugal, including even non-essential visits," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

But travel from countries with coronavirus rates above 500 cases per 100,000 residents during the last 14 days will remain restricted to essential trips -- currently affecting Cyprus, Croatia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Sweden.

The ministry stressed restrictions also remained on non-European countries including Brazil, India and South Africa.

"We're not opening tourism to the whole world. Restrictions remain for third (non-EU) countries," a ministry spokeswoman said.

Under the rules, all passengers above two years old heading to the country will still have to present a negative PCR Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours before embarking.

Airlines that allow passengers to travel without the test will face a fine of between 500 Euros ($610) and 2,000 euros per passenger.

The announcement came a day after Lisbon lifted restrictions on Britain, one of its most important sources of tourists, which sent some two million visitors to Portugal annually before Covid-19 hit.